Downtown Oskaloosa will soon bloom with window art!

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – Oskaloosa Main Street’s Art on the Square committee is partnering with Fine Arts & Cultural Events (FACE) of Mahaska County to host a window art walk in downtown Oskaloosa. As part of the “Art Blooms Here” themed project, which coincides with the 52nd annual Art on the Square festival, area artists will paint temporary murals on the windows of storefronts in the Oskaloosa Main Street District. Locals are invited to get involved by submitting their ideas for window art.

All submissions must meet the following requirements:

Must be submitted on the “Art Blooms Here” coloring page (available to download/print online at www.mahaskachamber.org/events/art_on_the_square) OR one sheet of 8.5 x 11 paper

Must be created using crayons, colored pencils, markers, paint, or other art supplies

Must fit with the “Art Blooms Here” theme (think: flowers, gardens, plants, blooming trees—be creative!)

Must include a legible name and phone number for contact purposes (If created by a child, must also include a parent/guardian name and phone number).

Must be mailed or dropped off at the Mahaska Chamber office at 222 1st Ave. E (upstairs of the drive-thru MidWestOne building downtown) by noon on Friday, May 21.

Judges will evaluate and select a winning submission to be recreated and painted by an artist on a downtown storefront window as part of the window art walk. Submissions that meet the above guidelines will also be put on display during Art on the Square.

In the days leading up to Art on the Square, the public will be able to stroll through downtown Oskaloosa and see artists at work painting the window murals. All the murals will be completed by June 12, during which Art on the Square attendees can go on a self-guided window art walk to view all the murals in the district, then vote for their favorite. Participating Main Street businesses will be announced soon on the Oskaloosa Main Street Facebook page (facebook.com/OskaloosaMainStreet).

For more information about submitting a window art idea or getting involved in Art on the Square, contact Jessica Reuter, Oskaloosa Main Street Director, at 641-672-2591 or jreuter@mahaskachamber.org.

Oskaloosa Main Street is following guidance from local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding in-person events and large gatherings, including CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19. All events are subject to change.