Deadline Approaches for Scholarship Applications

The deadline is fast approaching for Mahaska County high school seniors to submit applications for college scholarships. As a reminder dollars will be awarded to students in several different categories. Students are encouraged to apply and indicate their interest: four-year program, two-year program, music program, trade school–building or other. The only requirement is that you live in Mahaska County.

The Mahaska Chamber heads up the campaign to raise funds to provide several scholarships of $1,000 each and up. Many area businesses & individuals interested in recognizing students by aiding them to further their education have provided money for scholarships. That money as well as money raised at last years’ Chamber Golf Tournament will be spread throughout Mahaska County students.

Students should visit www.mahaskachamber.org or contact their school counselors to apply. Applications are due Friday, April 1. Call 641.672.2591 or email dbruxvoort@mahaskachamber.org for more information.