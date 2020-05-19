DCI Investigates Female Homicide In Pella

A DCI Press Release

May 19, 2020

PELLA, Iowa – On Monday, May 18, 2020, at 8:21 pm, officers with the Pella Police Department responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Glenwood Street. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive adult female. Officers performed lifesaving measures, but the female was pronounced dead at the scene. The Pella Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Major Crime Unit are investigating this death as a homicide. While no arrests have been made, law enforcement believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Pella Police Department at 641.628.4921.

The identity of the deceased female is being withheld pending notification of her family. Additional details will be released as they become available.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death will be conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.