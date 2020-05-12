David Schwab

David Schwab

May 19, 1937 – May 11, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 82

David James Schwab, 82, of Oskaloosa died Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa. He was born May 19, 1937, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of George and Iola Trusler Schwab.

David attended Beacon Grade School through 8th grade. He continued his education at Oskaloosa High School. Before completing high school, he joined the United States Air Force. While in the service he earned his G.E.D. and completed two years of college. Upon his discharge from the Air Force he returned to Oskaloosa.

On February 20, 1956, he was united in marriage to Patricia Fowler in Oskaloosa.

Early on David drove Semi for a few years. In December of 1973, he went to work as an assembler at John Deere in Ottumwa. He retired from John Deere on May 31, 1997, from his position as a traveling test mechanic.

David was a talented mechanic he enjoyed tinkering in the garage and working on cars. In his youth he loved to build and race racecars of all kinds from drag cars to stock cars. He also enjoyed trips on the motorcycle and camping. David loved to hunt and fish. He also loved to hunt for bargains, he did not own a vehicle that could drive past a yard sale without stopping. Later in life he became interested in buck skinning, traveling around the Midwest attending rendezvous. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family.

His family include his wife of over 64 years, Patricia Schwab of Oskaloosa; three children: Richard Schwab of Oskaloosa, Robert (& Mary) Schwab of Delta, and Davie Ann (& Lance) Barrere of Rose Hill; three grandchildren: David (& Kai) Schwab, Amanda (& John) Lowe, and Owen Kirby; 4 great grandchildren: Hunter Schwab, Colton Schwab, Ashton Schwab, and Jeremiah Kirby; Jeremiah’s mom, Somer Pearson; a sister, Dana DeGeest of Norwalk; and a sister in law, Eleanor Schwab of Reno, Nevada.

David was preceded in death by his parents; a special son, Alex James Phillips; five brothers: Lynn, Marion, John, Robert, and Richard Schwab; and three sisters, June Vaughn, Kathryn Ione Schwab, and Grace Garman.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Mike Sinnett officiating.

Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery east of Oskaloosa.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The funeral ceremony and the graveside service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation with a rolling limit of 10 in the building at any given time will begin on Monday after 10 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Monday evening.

Memorials may be made to the Stephen’s Memorial Animal Shelter or Rose Hill Church Food Bank.

