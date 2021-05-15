Danny Lee Swim

September 26, 1948 – May 14, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 72

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Danny Swim, age 72, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home in Oskaloosa. He was born on September 26, 1948 the son of Robert and Helen (Hoit) Swim in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 1966. Following high school, he went to work for Betty Gay’s Clothing Store and later Sparks Construction until he was drafted into the United States Army. He served his country during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he returned to the United States and in 1975 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Crispen in Lancaster, Missouri. Dan and Dorothy divorced years later but remained very active in each other’s lives.

Danny went to work for Pella Corp and retired after 30 years. He enjoyed mowing the yard, racing, watching NASCAR and sprint cars, fishing, carpentry work and helping Dorothy on the farm. Dan was very handy and had many skillsets. His real joy in life was being at family gatherings spending time with everyone, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed listening to old gospel music, old rock and roll music and loved watching television.

His family includes his children, Jeff (Holly) Swim of Cedar, Jennifer (Justin VanWyk) Swim of Pella; two grandchildren, Theo and Kinser Swim; his siblings, Donald (Marilyn) Swim of Oskaloosa, Glenys (Edwin) Sarver of University Park, Darrell (Phyllis) Swim of Oskaloosa, Doug (Kathy) Swim of Oskaloosa and Ginger (Doug) Boender of New Sharon. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents; and two aunts and their husbands, Eunice (Ace) Toll and Leona (Dub) Whitis.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Fellowship Bible Church in Oskaloosa with Reverend Rodney DeRonde officiating.

Burial will follow services at Bluff Creek Cemetery in Mahaska County, Iowa.

Graveside Military Honors will be given by members of the Oskaloosa Honor Guard.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The funeral will be posted to the Bates Funeral Chapel’s YouTube page for those unable to attend. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Bates Funeral Chapel. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral chapel to greet relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Oskaloosa Honor Guard.

