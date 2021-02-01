Dagrin Breaks Hurdles Record at Winter Series #3

Lamoni–Loubert Dagrin (So., Miami, Fla.) made history Saturday as the Statesmen men’s track and field team continued its indoor season at the Graceland Winter Series #3 Saturday.

Dagrin won the 55-meter hurdles event with a new school-record time of 7.75 seconds, breaking the old record of 7.76 set by Sam Taylor in 2014. The sophomore was one of three event champions for William Penn on the day.

Mofiyinfoluwa Alade (Sr., Hoffman Estates, Ill.) also topped all high jumpers at 6-3.25, while Axel Arzate-Vazquez (So., Wray, Colo., Sports Management) posted the top 3,000-meter run time in 9:57.61.

Four more individuals just missed gold and settled for silver, including Torian Kingston (Jr., Queens, N.Y.) with a 200-meter dash time of 22.69 seconds. Justin Moeller (So., Keota, Iowa) was also second in the long jump (21-9.5), while Ruben Perez-Rodriguez (Fr., San Antonio, Texas, Business Management) earned a runner-up finish in the 1,000-meter run (2:44.76).

Isaac Knockel (Fr., New Sharon, Iowa, Pre-Professional Biology) was not only second in the 3,000-meter event, but also claimed third place in the one-mile run (4:58.36).

Jaelen Love (Jr., Crown Point, Ind.) paced a trio of Statesmen who managed a pair of top-10 finishes as he was third in the 200 (22.80) and sixth in the 55-meter dash (6.65). Jackson Coates (So., Aldie, Va.) (5th, 55, 6.62; 4th, 200, 23.12) and Joel Brown (So., Columbus, Ga.) (4th, 55, 6.61; 6th, 200, 23.15) notched top top-10s as well.

Vernon Trozzi (So., Hesperia, Calif., Exercise Science) (2:46.44) and Jonah Heckenberg (Fr., Stockport, Iowa, Business Management) (2:49.09) came in right behind Perez-Rodriguez in the 1,000-meter event, taking third and fourth, respectively.

Yasin Mohammed (Fr., Laurel, Md.) ended up fourth in the long jump at 20-10, while 400-meter dash runners Percy Burton (Sr., Baltimore, Md., Sports Management) (54.96) and Najai Alexander (Sr., Miami, Fla.) (55.52) were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Zac Jackson-Richardson (Sr., Germantown, Md.) took home eighth place in the 200 (23.26), and Kenneth Bolton (Jr., South Riding, Va., Business Management) crossed the line in 10th in the 400 (57.65).

“This was another good performance from our team,” Head Coach Allen Friesen said. “I know our athletes were not satisfied with some of their times, but overall, I was really pleased with how we did. I would like to give a big congratulations to Loubert for breaking the 55-meter hurdles record.”

Next Up: Several William Penn field athletes will travel to Des Moines next Tuesday to compete in another Grand View Field Meet, while the entire team will go back to Lamoni next Saturday for the Graceland Winter Series #4.