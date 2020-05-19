Crystal Heights Care Facility Update

A Crystal Heights Care Center Press Release

May 19th, 2020

To the members of our community:

On May 12th Crystal Heights Care Center had our first confirmed COVID-19 positive employee. On May 16th we have our first COVID-19 positive resident. As of today, there are 4 employees and 19 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. All residents who have tested positive will remain in isolation for at least 14 days.

Due to privacy regulations, we are not able to share more information about these individuals. We continue to follow CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health infection control guidelines.

We have notified our residents, families, and staff of this development to keep them informed. We have been and will continue to screen all staff at the beginning and end of their shift for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and continue to monitor our residents’ health and well-being.

We are also doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility and have activated our emergency response procedures. We are working with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time.

While this pandemic is the most substantial challenge Crystal Heights Care Center has experienced, our team has come together and responded in a heroic fashion using both competency and diligence. The safety and well-being of our residents is, and always has been, a priority at Crystal Heights Care Center.

We thank you for your many kind thoughts and support as we go through this challenging time. Updates will continue as changes occur.