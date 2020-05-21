Crystal Heights Care Center Update

Crystal Heights Care Center Press Release

May 21st, 2020

To the members of our community:

As of today, there have been 2 additional employees who tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the count to 6 employees and 19 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We are sorry to report that on May 18th there was a resident death who had tested positive for COVID-19. Due to privacy regulations, we are not able to share more information about these individuals.

We have continued to keep all residents, families, and staff members up to date with all changes occurring. On May 20th, all staff members and residents were tested. All residents who have tested positive will remain in isolation for at least 14 days. We have been and will continue to screen all staff at the beginning and end of their shift for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and continue to monitor our residents’ health and well-being.

We are also doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility and have activated our emergency response procedures. We continue to follow CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health infection control guidelines and remain in contact with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps.

We would like to thank our community for the outpouring of support we have received. All of the generosity has been greatly appreciated as we go through this extremely challenging time.