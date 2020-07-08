Cover Crop Cost Share

by Bryce Lidtka

Watershed Coordinator for the South Skunk River and Cedar Creek, Bryce Lidtka, would like to remind farmers that the sign-up period is open for statewide cover crop cost share funds. This program was implemented to help farmers install nutrient reduction practices. The cost share rate for farmers planting cover crops is $25 per acre on up to 160 acres for farmers within the South Skunk River Watershed in Mahaska County. Other opportunities exist for farmers wanting to use cover crops outside of the South Skunk River Watershed, including $15-$25 per acre (max 160 acres).

Additional practices that are available for cost share include no-till, strip till, or using a nitrification inhibitor when applying fertilizer. For farmers trying no-till or strip till for the first time, they can receive an incentive of $10/acre. Farmers using a nitrapyrin nitrification inhibitor when applying fall fertilizer can receive $3 per acre. Cost share for these practices will only cover up to 160 acres per practice. Any farmer not already utilizing these practices will receive priority consideration for this assistance, however farmers who have already used this practice on their farm are also eligible for funding. The Soil and Water Conservation District highly encourages producers who may be interested to call into the office to inquire about this and additional opportunities for cost share funding soon!