Council Hears About K-9 Unit Program

by Ken Allsup

January 4th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council held its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.

In the organizational portion of the meeting, Caligiuri made the motion, and seconded by Hermsen to approve the following appointments:

Mayor Pro Tem – Bob Drost

Forest Cemetery Board – Lisa Ossian

Law Enforcement Center Board – Joe Caligiuri

Mahaska Community Recreation Foundation – Charlie Comfort

Mahaska County Emergency Management Commission – Steve Burnett

Mahaska County Solid Waste – Ronda Almond

Mahaska Chamber and Development Group- Janet Hermsen

John Plumb, Oskaloosa Police Department, presented information on a Police K-9 agreement.

The K-9 is a candidate for further training and development and was recommended by Lieutenant Plumb to receive additional training to supplement and add to the current K-9 of the city.

Plumb and Quest were Oskaloosa’s first K-9 team, who worked together for seven years. Total yearly costs for the K-9 are projected to be $1000.

Plumb predicts costs to the city would be minimal, with veterinary care and food being donated by Mahaska Veterinary Clinic.

Plumb was asking permission from the council to move forward with additional training and see if the dog would eventually pass all of the tests to become certified.

If the K-9 passes all the training, the new K-9 will come into service about when the current K-9 Duke may be looking to retire.

It was moved by Caligiuri, seconded by Almond, to approve the Memorandum Agreement with John Plumb to transfer ownership of a K-9 to the Oskaloosa Police Department.