City of Pella COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information and Updates

The City of Pella continues to monitor and develop appropriate plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and wellness of our community and team members is a top priority, and this includes maintaining public safety and other essential services. Accordingly, as developments continue to unfold, appropriate actions and steps will be implemented. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time. In addition, we ask that you follow safety guidelines as communicated by the Marion County Public Health Department, Iowa Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.

Public Meetings

Effective immediately and until further notice, all City Council and board/commission meetings will only be available to attend electronically. Meeting schedules and agendas will be posted at least 24 hours prior to each meeting at cityofpella.com/meetings. Each agenda will include instructions on how to access the meeting electronically. Attendees will have the ability to provide verbal comments during the dedicated public forums and public hearings. Those with questions regarding access to electronic meetings may contact the City Clerk at (641) 628-4173.

City Offices

At this time, all City offices remain open to the public; however, we encourage citizens to consider calling or emailing to conduct business electronically when possible. Contact information for all City departments can be located at cityofpella.com/departments.

Pella Public Library

Effective immediately, all patrons over 2 years old must wear masks when visiting the Pella Public Library. This requirement is in alignment with the enhanced public health measures issued by the Governor on November 10, 2020.

Additional Information and Updates

The City of Pella will continue to provide updates as they are available via our social media accounts and website. To receive a notification when updates are available, sign-up for the “Emergency Alerts” distribution group at https://pellaia.regroup.com/signup.