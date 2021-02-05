City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County Representatives to discuss 2021 Topics at Eggs & Issues

Representatives from the City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County will provide updated information on 2021 topics, at the next Eggs & Issues on Saturday, February 13. This will be broadcast live on Oskaloosa News and Mahaska Chamber & Development Group’s Facebook pages, as well as on MCG Channel 7 on Saturday, February 13 starting at 8:30 am. If you have any questions you would like to be addressed during the forum, please send them to Chamber@mahaskachamber.org or submit them on Facebook during the event. Thank you to Ginger and Ken Allsup of Oskaloosa News for facilitating the discussion and live stream services and Andy McGuire of the George Daily Auditorium. Mahaska Chamber & Development Group would like to thank MidWestOne Bank for providing Smokey Row coffee to our panel.

Upcoming Eggs and Issues will be the following dates at 8:30 am:

February 13: City and County Representatives

February 27:Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep.Dustin Hite, and Rep. Holly Brink

March 13: Mahaska Chamber and Development Group Representatives

March 27: Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Rep.Dustin Hite, and Rep. Holly Brink

You can view previous Eggs & Issues at www.mahaskachamber.org/news.

Again, please contact the Chamber at 641-672-2591 or email chamber@mahaskachamber.org with any topics or questions you would like addressed at these events.