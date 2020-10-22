City Accepting Bids For Snow Removal

Snow Removal Agreement – 2020/2021

Bids Due: November 16, 2020 3:00 p.m. (CST)

Bid Opening: November 16, 2020 3:05 p.m. (CST)

The City of Oskaloosa, Iowa is accepting sealed bids for snow removal of residential sidewalks found in violation of Oskaloosa Municipal Code 12.12.140 for the 2020/2021 season. The extent of the work involved consists of clearing snow and ice from residential sidewalks as noted below.

Sealed bids will be received by the Oskaloosa City Clerk until 3:00 p.m. local time on November 16, 2020. At 3:05 p.m. they will be publicly opened and read aloud. All entities submitting bids are welcome to attend, but attendance is not mandatory. Details of the award can be obtained by visiting our website www.oskaloosa.org, or calling the City Clerk’s Office at (641) 673-9431

The bid opening will begin promptly at the appointed time in the City Hall Conference Room, located at 220 South Market. No bid may be submitted after the bid opening begins. The bidder is solely responsible for the timely submission of his/her bid.

All bids must be in a sealed envelope and marked “Sealed bid: Snow removal, Open Nov.16, 2020 at 3:05 p.m.”

Bid Specifications

The Contractor agrees to provide a base bid per lineal foot of sidewalk within 24 hours of notification of violation from the Oskaloosa Fire Department.

Contractor Responsibility’s:

-Contractor shall remove all snow and ice from the property sidewalk

-Contractor shall complete work within 24 hours of notification unless otherwise agreed upon

-Contractor shall determine where the property lines are approximately

-Contractor shall utilize its own labor, equipment and materials necessary to perform contracted services to the City’s expectations

-The snow removal proposal is for the 2020/2021 season