Christina “Chris” Jean Smith

November 3, 1972 – July 6, 2021

Albia, Iowa | Age 48

Christina “Chris” Jean Smith, age 48, of Albia, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines. Chris was born at the Albia Hospital on November 3, 1972, to David and Kathy (Woollums) Fleener.

Chris grew up and attended Albia Community Schools and later obtained her CNA through Indian Hills in Ottumwa.

Chris married Dan Smith on November 9, 2012, in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Chris was a devoted Mom and homemaker while her children were growing up. Later she went to work in In Home Healthcare.

She enjoyed watching the Food Network and always trying new recipes. Chris spent her Wednesdays with her mom and aunts eating lunch and quilting. The other days of the week she would take the grandkids shopping and out to eat as well. She was also an animal lover and showed her love by rescuing dogs. Chris also liked to camp and go on family trips. When Chris wasn’t watching the Food Network, you could find her watching her favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Chris is survived by her husband, Dan; 7 children: Devinn (& Joe) Clayton of Brooklyn, Iowa, Kody (& Mekayla) Chamberlain of Ottumwa, A.J. Robinson and Zach Downing of Fairfield, Joseph Smith at home, Elizabeth (& Steve) Price of Albia, Aaron (& Amara) Smith of Oklahoma, and Anthony (& Rosco) Smith of Albia; 11 grandchildren: Kaiden, Rylan, Oakley, Tobias, Preston, Lilly, Nevelyn, Allie, Annabel, Ava, and Alivia; and 2 sisters: Teri (& Loren) McIntosh of Ottumwa, and Heather (& Jim) Hastings of Bussey. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and good friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Kathy Fleener; her grandparents: LeRoy and Darlene Woollums, and Jim and Ethyl Fleener; an uncle, Brad Woollums; and an aunt, Vicki Woollums.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia.

A memorial has been established to the family.

