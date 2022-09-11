Central women upended on home soccer pitch

PELLA — A wet field and cold air contributed to the atmosphere of a frustrating loss for the Central College women’s soccer team against St. Catherine University (Minn.) Saturday afternoon, losing 4-1.

The Dutch (1-2-1) yielded four first-half goals to the Wildcats (3-1) during a steady rain on the A.N. Kuyper Athletics Complex grass field. Temperatures also fell nearly 20 degrees into the 50’s.

“They had to deal with the same elements as we did,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “They just pounced on those balls and we didn’t. There were some learning moments against a good team.”

Goalkeeper Sheila Horstmann (senior, West Des Moines, Valley HS) totaled five saves, notching three in the second half.

Central did get a first-half goal from freshman Taylor Jones (midfielder, Knoxville), who took an assist from Hailey Hunter (junior, forward, Rockford, Ill., East HS) and hit it from outside the box on the left side.

“Taylor has been playing well all year,” Kobylinski said. “It’s great to have a local product do what she is doing. She provides such a spark.

Despite the return from injury of Bridget Lynch (senior, midfielder, Northglenn, Colo., Jefferson Academy) and Abby Sutberry (junior, midfielder, Lee’s Summit, Mo., St. Michael HS), injuries have depleted the Dutch roster once again. Two-year starter Kaitlyn Isom (junior, defender, Phoenix, Ariz, Horizon Honors Academy) remains sidelined as do key freshmen like Nicole Sinclair (freshman, Arvada, Colo., Jefferson Academy) and Esther Hughes (freshman, forward, Kalona, Hillcrest Academy).

The Dutch travel to Monmouth College (Ill.) for a 4:30 p.m. match on Wednesday.

“It’s been a very tough stretch to start the year,” Kobylinski said. “We’re excited for the next stretch of games and hopefully we’ll be a healthier side.”