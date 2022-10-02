Central takes down Eureka in four volleyball sets

DECATUR, ILLINOIS — After a loss to Millikin University in the morning, the Central College volleyball team rebounded with a 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23 win over Eureka College (Ill.) Saturday.

Millikin (12-5) beat Central (5-9). in straight sets 25-10, 25-22, 25-15. Against the Red Devils (5-11), Central matched a season-high with 50 team kills.

“We still have a lot to clean up and do a better job of taking care of the ball,” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “We made some good strides with some of the things we are focusing on. We just need to focus on being more consistent.”

Taylor Richards (senior, outside hitter, Ankeny) had a monstrous performance against Eureka, notching a career-high 14 kills and a .294 hitting percentage.

Taylor stepped in today and lifted the team in a lot of ways,” Czipri said. She’s a great teammate who is always ready when her number is called.”

Ivett Flores (sophomore, libero, Windsor, Colo.) and Sam Worley (senior, defensive specialist, Olathe, Kan., Northwest HS) each had 22 digs in the victory. Amanda Smith (senior, setter, Tipton) had 36 set assists and five service aces. Natalie Gaszynski (senior, outside hitter, Huntley, Ill.) and Rachel Pella (senior, middle hitter, Kansas City, Mo., Park Hill HS) each had nine kills.

Against Millikin, Gaszynski and Richards had six kills apiece. Smith had 11 assists and 14 digs.

Central has a pair of matches in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium over Homecoming weekend, starting with a 6 p.m. match Friday night against Wartburg College.