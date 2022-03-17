Central runs wild in softball split

FORT MYERS, FLA.—Setting a torrid pace on the basepaths, right fielder Franie Burnett (sophomore, Ankeny, Centennial HS) and the Central College softball team swiped 17 bases Thursday but had to settle for a split in two games at the Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic.

After a disappointing 6-3 setback against Wilmington College (Ohio), the Dutch stole a school-record 12 bases in outscoring SUNY Brockport 8-4. Burnett had six steals on the day, including five against SUNY Brockport, matching the school record set by Mindi Remsburg in 1993 and tied by Angela Davis in 2009. The team’s 12 steals topped a school mark of 11 set against Cornell in 2009.

But Central (6-6) dug a 4-0 hole after five innings against Wilmington (5-4) and never drew closer than three runs the rest of the way. Chloe Dougherty (freshman, Alleman, North Polk HS) started and finished the game, sandwiching innings from Emma Neu (junior, Rochelle Park, N.J., Hackensack HS) and Sabrina Tallman (senior, Pella). Dougherty (2-2) allowed two runs on five hits with two walks in taking the loss.

“Chloe wasn’t in command,” coach George Wares said.

But the veteran coach didn’t pin the loss on pitching, pointing to defensive letdowns and several missed offensive opportunities as well, particularly with two outs.

“It wasn’t any one thing,” he said.

Burnett and center fielder Emma Johnson (junior, Davenport, Assumption HS) each had two hits but the Dutch were outhit 11-8.

Morgan Schaben (junior, Portsmouth, Harlan HS) gave up four runs on six hits and four walks in four innings with three strikeouts against SUNY Brockport but evened her record at 3-3. Dougherty came back with three innings of scoreless relief with four hits and two strikeouts.

“Morgan threw too many pitches and she lost her concentration with two outs a couple times,” Wares said. “Chloe came in and pitched better. Her change-up was working better and she had better command on her rise.”

Designated player Lauren Birt (senior, Ankeny, Centennial HS) was 3-for-3, while Burnett, Johnson and second baseman Haley Bach (freshman, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central HS) each had two hits. Johnson had four hits on the day and is hitting a team-high .500 for the year.

But the offensive story for Central was on the basepaths where Central has a 60-11 stolen base advantage over opponents through just 12 games. Bach has 14 steals and Burnett has 11 after her six-steal day.

“We’re going to be able to run on a lot of teams,” Wares said. “Franie is special. She and Lauren Birt both executed just like we practiced in sneaking second base.”

Freshman Emma Lenox (Fremont, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont HS) had two pinch-hits Thursday and continues to draw Wares’ attention.

“She’s had some clutch pinch-hits,” he said. “We’re thinking about ways we can get her more at-bats.”

Central played errorless ball and while the Dutch baserunners were roaming free, catch Madison Farrington (junior, Marshalltown, East Marshall HS) cut down two more would-be base stealers. She’s thrown out seven in 12 games and Wares said the Dutch defense is progressing.

“Madison is really, really good defensively,” Wares said. “Cassie Severson (junior, Ankeny, Centennial HS) is making the routine plays at shortstop and Haley Bach is settling in at second base. I think that’s her best position.”

Central again plays at 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) Friday against 6-2 Skidmore College (N.Y.) before meeting the University of Maine at Presque Isle at 11 a.m. The Owls are 0-8.

Audio webcasts of both games can be accessed via www.kniakrls.com or directly at

rdo.to/krls 3.