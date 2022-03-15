Central opens Florida trip with softball sweep

FORT MYERS, FLA.—First baseman Megan Stuhr (sophomore, Ankeny) and second baseman Haley Bach (freshman, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central HS) each had four hits as the Central College softball team came away with a sweep Monday in its first day of action at the Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, defeating Oneonta State (N.Y.) 3-2 and SUNY-Canton 15-0 in five innings.

The Dutch (3-5) had to scramble in the opener trailing Oneonta State (1-4) 2-1 in the fourth inning. But designated player Megan Doty (junior, Grinnell) bounced a run-scoring single through the infield and pinch-hitter Emma Lenox (freshman, Fremont, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont HS) rocketed a double over the center fielder’s head to bring in the lead run.

Pitcher Morgan Schaben (junior, Portsmouth, Harlan HS) followed with three shutout innings to get the complete-game win, improving to 1-3. She allowed one earned run on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

“Her screwball was really effective and she was timely with her off-speed pitch,” coach George Wares said. “I thought she threw well.”

Bach was 4-for-4 against SUNY-Canton (0-3) and stole three bases as the Dutch unleashed a 13-hit attack.

“She’s becoming a good leadoff hitter,” Wares said. “She runs the count well and she runs the bases really well.”

Central had seven steals against SUNY-Canton and 11 thefts for the day. Center fielder Emma Johnson (junior, Davenport, Assumption HS) had three hits and Stuhr had two with three RBIs.

Chloe Dougherty (freshman, Alleman, North Polk HS) threw three innings of three-hit ball, enough to get the win in the five-inning game, raising her record to 2-1. Emma Neu (sophomore, Rochelle Park, N.J., Hackensack HS) threw two scoreless innings of relief.

“It was good for Emma to get a couple of innings,” Wares said.

After a 1-5 start against top-tier opposition at the NFCA Division III Leadoff Classic in Columbus, Georgia March 4-6, Wares said its good to see his squad climbing back towards the .500 mark.

“We needed two wins, that was the big thing,” he said. “The first game was competitive. Oneonta is a quality softball team. This is an important growth period for us”

Central comes back against SUNY-Canton Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) before meeting Kenyon College (Ohio) at approximately 11 a.m. At 12-1, Kenyon is among the top opponents this week, Wares said.