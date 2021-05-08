Central drops pair of low-scoring baseball games

STORM LAKE — The Central College baseball team pounded out 15 hits in Friday’s doubleheader at Buena Vista University but lost twice 1-0, 6-2.

Central (12-20, 9-17 American Rivers Conference) matched Buena Vista (16-18, 12-14 conference) in hits during both games, but could not string them together for runs.

“I love our team’s mindset and approach,” coach Matt Schirm said. “We’re just not performing consistently enough to put together a long winning streak.”

Marcus Wenzel (senior, Chicago, Ill., Luther North College Prep) got the start on the mound in game one and held the Beavers scoreless through the first six innings while striking out eight batters. He yielded the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

“He was outstanding in game one,” Schirm said. “We played very well, just came up short.”

Central had 10 hits as a team in game two, including 3-for-4 performances by right fielder Chris Hensley (senior, Ottumwa) and first baseman Tanner Bigelow (freshman, Gilbert, Ariz., Highland HS). Bigelow and second baseman Lucas Farren (senior, Yorkville, Ill.) each had an RBI.

Ryan Riddle (senior, Omaha, Neb., Mount Michael HS) took the loss in game two, allowing six runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings as a starter. Kyle Wright (senior, Manchester, West Delaware HS) threw 4.0 scoreless innings of relief.

“We battled hard in game two,” Schirm said. “We gave up too many free bases early in the game which allowed Buena Vista to build a lead. We had several tough luck outs offensively that prevented us from closing the gap.”

The two teams return to the field in Storm Lake on Sunday at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader.