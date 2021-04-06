Carl F. Nunnikhoven

January 20, 1948 – April 5, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 73

Carl F. Nunnikhoven, age 73, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the MHP Serenity Hospice house in Oskaloosa. He was born on January 20, 1948 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Abraham “Abe” and Harriet (Vander Schaaf) Nunnikhoven.

Carl attended Pella Christian High School and graduated with the Class of 1966. He then attended Dordt College in northwestern Iowa and graduated with a Degree in Music Education in 1970.

On December 29, 1970 he was united in marriage to Lorna Van Gorp at the Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Pella, Iowa. To this union, two daughters were born, Staci and Shelby.

Carl worked as a music instructor at Manhattan High School in Montana before taking a job as music director at Eddyville High School. He later went to work as a financial advisor.

Carl was a member of the Bethel Christian Reformed Church where he served as an elder, Sunday school teacher and choir director. He was director of the Gospel Singers male chorus for several years. Carl had a love for anything involving music and a keen ear for improving musical performances. He enjoyed working in the yard and attending his grandchildren’s events.

His family includes his wife of 50 years, Lorna Nunnikhoven of Oskaloosa; his two daughters, Staci (& Mark) Spoelstra of New Sharon and Shelby (& Marc) Andreas of Grand Rapids, MI; his grandchildren, Kevin (& Meredith) Spoelstra, Katie Spoelstra, Connor (& Bree) Andreas, Adeline Andreas, Lovely Andreas, Galadriel Andreas, Jonah Andreas, Ivy Andreas and Willow Andreas; two brothers, Allen (& Kerrilyn) Nunnikhoven of Oskaloosa and Howard (& Beverly) Nunnikhoven of Lynden, Washington. He is also survived by two sisters, Marcella (& Phil) King of Georgetown, Texas and Alice (& Robert) VanWyk of Oskaloosa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Oskaloosa with Reverend Doug Van Der Pol officiating.

A private graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Leighton, Iowa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

Visitation will be held at the Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Oskaloosa on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the family present to greet relatives and guests.

Memorials may be made to the Oskaloosa Christian School Music Department.

