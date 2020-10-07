Candidate Interviews And Forums

In an effort to make it easy for voters to find information and interviews with Mahaska County Supervisor Candidates and candidates for Iowa Senate District 40, we’ve compiled them all into one place.

We also included the candidate forums for your convenience.

Kathryn Kaul-Goodman – 2020 Supervisor Candidate

Mark Groenendyk – 2020 Supervisor Candidate

Lisa Ossian – 2020 Supervisor Candidate

Chuck Webb – 2020 Supervisor Candidate

2020 Mahaska County Supervisor Candidate Forum

Lance Roorda – Iowa Senate District 40 Candidate

Ken Rozenboom – Iowa Senate District 40 Candidate

2020 Iowa Senate District 40 Candidate Forum

