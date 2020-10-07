Candidate Interviews And Forums

In an effort to make it easy for voters to find information and interviews with Mahaska County Supervisor Candidates and candidates for Iowa Senate District 40, we’ve compiled them all into one place.

We also included the candidate forums for your convenience.

Kathryn Kaul-Goodman – 2020 Supervisor Candidate



Mark Groenendyk – 2020 Supervisor Candidate



Lisa Ossian – 2020 Supervisor Candidate



Chuck Webb – 2020 Supervisor Candidate



2020 Mahaska County Supervisor Candidate Forum

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lance Roorda – Iowa Senate District 40 Candidate



Ken Rozenboom – Iowa Senate District 40 Candidate



2020 Iowa Senate District 40 Candidate Forum

