Benavidez Hired as New William Penn Football Coach

Oskaloosa–William Penn University Athletics Director Nik Rule is proud to announce the hiring of Marc Benavidez as the new Head Football Coach.

Benavidez comes to WPU from Avila University in Kansas City, Mo. where he served in the same role for the past five years. Moving up the ranks within the program, he concluded his time there as the winningest coach in school history with a 39-12 record (36-11 KCAC).

“Coach Benavidez was someone very early on that we identified as having what we were looking for in our next football coach,” Rule said. “Throughout our conversations with him, we were impressed with his strategic mind that cultivated success in recruiting, relationship-building, resource use, as well as implementing his expertise in the game that has led to impressive results. That skillset and mentality fits in well with the direction our department is going as we are strive to create an athletic department of the future.”

Most recently this fall, Benavidez guided AU to a 10-2 record, including a 9-1 record in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Eagles shared the league crown and qualified for their first-ever NAIA Football Championship Series.

Named the 2022 KCAC Coach of the Year, Benavidez has also been serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the last five seasons. In addition to the conference title this season, he also led the Eagles to a KCAC championship (first in school history) in 2020.

While at Avila, Benavidez pushed the program to a school-best ranking of #13 (in 2022), defeated numerous ranked foes, and broke nearly every offensive school record.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Nik Rule and President John Ottosson to come to William Penn,” Benavidez said. “Success at small college programs are all about the people, and from the moment I stepped foot on campus, I knew everyone had the same focus and wanted the program to be successful on and off the field. I have nothing but respect for what Coach Hafner was able do at William Penn and I’m looking forward to building off of his 19 years of work.”

In 2022, Benavidez led 24 players to all-KCAC honors and five athletes to AFCA NAIA All-American laurels. He has coached two KCAC Offensive Players of the Year.

An alum of Avila, graduating in 2012 with a degree in Sports Science, Benavidez started his coaching career at his alma mater in 2012. During his tenure as an assistant, he was the position coach for running backs, wide receivers, offensive lineman before becoming the associate head coach, offensive coordinator, and recruiting coordinator in 2017. He stayed in that role for one year before his promotion to head coach in 2018.

“We were impressed with the plan Coach Benavidez presented to us and the vision he has for William Penn football,” Rule added. “We have no doubt that under his leadership we are going to make major strides in being a force in the conference and the NAIA, while creating an environment where student-athletes are connected to our campus and community, and becoming better versions of themselves. It’s a great day to be a Statesmen!”

As an Eagle student-athlete, Benavidez was a four-year letterwinner. A versatile player, he was utilized as a quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back.

Benavidez is a native of Troy, Mo. and graduated from Troy Buchanan HS in 2008.

“I am looking forward to meeting the players, staff, and William Penn community,” Benavidez added. “It’s time to get to work!”