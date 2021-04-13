Barricaded Subject Gives Up Peacefully

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Several law enforcement agencies gathered at an apartment building in the 300 block of 1st Avenue East on Tuesday morning.

Oskaloosa Police Chief Ben Boeke said that a subject, Elijah John Utterback, who was wanted by law enforcement, was spotted by an officer in an unmarked car.

Utterback was reported to have entered an apartment after spotting the officer.

According to Boeke, officers gave verbal commands with no response to them by Utterback, and the subject was considered to be barricaded at that point.

Utterback peacefully surrendered to law enforcement just before noon and was walked to the Mahaska County Jail from the scene.

The Oskaloosa Police Department was joined by the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Mahaska County Emergency Management on the scene. They were assisted by Mahaska Health Emergency Services and the Mahaska County 911 Dispatchers.

