Bald Eagle shot, killed in Ankeny; public’s help sought

ANKENY, Iowa — On January 3, 2020, the Ankeny Police Department contacted a DNR Conservation Officer and a Wildlife Rehabber about a mature Bald Eagle that was not acting normal and sitting on the ground near Northeast Trilein Drive and East 1st Street.

After a couple of attempts, a wildlife rehabber was able to capture the eagle and noticed blood coming from its mouth. Within a couple hours after it was rescued, the eagle died from the injuries.

The eagle was transported to S.O.A.R (Saving Our Avian Raptors) for further inspection and X-rays. The X-rays discovered a lead shot BB in the lungs of the eagle, which caused the eagle’s death.

Investigators believe the eagle may have been shot somewhere in the vicinity of northeast Ankeny, possibly between January 2-3, 2020.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIP Hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or complete the confidential online TIP form at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/tip/

A TIP reward is available for any information leading to the arrest of poaching this eagle.

Bald Eagles are protected by federal law, with fines of over $20,000 for harassing, killing or wounding an eagle. If you find a dead or injured eagle, call a local DNR Conservation Officer or any DNR staff.