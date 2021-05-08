Ames Continues Winning Streak At Grinnell

Dalton Ames continues his winning streak and stays undefeated the last two weeks at #5 varsity singles, with 5 wins and no losses. “He has really improved as the year has progressed. He plays smart tennis when he has too but then is aggressive when he needs to be,” said coach Tony Witt.

Cale Holmberg lost a close match at #6 singles losing in a 3rd set tiebreaker, he then teamed up with Dalton and they lost a close match in the 3rd set tiebreaker as well.

Khydin Yang and Andrew Quang played a great match at #1 doubles tonight but came up just short of the win losing in the 3rd set tiebreaker.