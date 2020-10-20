Advantageous Grogan Named Heart Offensive POW

Oskaloosa–Getting numerous chances to run the ball, Rives Grogan (So., Mansfield, Texas, Political Science) had a huge day as he claimed Heart America Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week laurels Monday.

Grogan earned the first award of his career after leading the Statesmen (3-2, 1-0 Heart) past Graceland last Saturday.

The sophomore rushed 20 times for 181 yards (long of 36 yards) and a touchdown. He did most of his damage in the middle two stanzas, pacing a William Penn offense that netted all 403 of its yards on the ground.

Despite his limited action in 2020 (just 34 carries), Grogan ranks third for the navy and gold with 237 yards (7.0 avg.) and one touchdown.

The weekly award is the third of the year for WPU.