Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed – May 5, 2020

DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 408 additional positive cases for a total of 10,111 positive cases. There have been an additional 3,000 negative tests for a total of 50,458 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 19 deaths were also reported, 407 are currently hospitalized, and 3,572 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 52 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 19 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years),

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Woodbury County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.