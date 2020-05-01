2020 Recruiting Class Announced

Oskaloosa–William Penn Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Luke Christiansen is excited to announce the members of his 2020 recruiting class.

The Statesmen have signed 20 individuals from 13 different states (three individuals from both Nevada and Oregon).

“As I began to understand the nuances of starting a program, it became extremely clear how important it is to have a stellar second class,” Christiansen said. “We got everything we needed in this class, and then some, to take the next step as a program. Most importantly this group embraces our core values of being Creative, Tough, and Committed. Pair this group with our strong returning nucleus and great things are in store during the coming years.”

Anthony Abramov (6-2, 230, Defense) from Clayton Valley, Calif. (Booth Lacrosse)***

Collin Baliva (6-1, 175, Midfield) from St. Louis, Mo. (Missouri 22)

Jonathon Bell (5-8, 170, Face Off) from Castle View, Colo. (Denver Elite)

Colby Clay (6-2, 210, Defense) from Portland, Ore. (LaxNW Ripper)

Eli Dillon (5-11, 170, Midfield) from Portland, Ore. (MadLax Oregon)

Jarrett Folk (6-0, 190, Midfield) from Spanaway, Wash. (Maniax Elite)

Noah George (5-10, 195, Midfield) from Hillsboro, Ore. (Portland Voodoo)

Alex Geyer (6-0, 150, Long-stick midfield) from Los Alamos, N.M. (Los Alamos HS)

Peter Hebenstreit (5-10, 210, Defense) from St. Louis, Mo. (Missouri 22)

Travis Jones (6-1, 170, Long-stick midfield/face off) from Las Vegas, Nev. (Vegas Starz)

Nolan Krouch (6-0, 215, Defense) from Minneapolis, Minn. (Team 36)

Daniel McQuade (6-1, 160, Midfield) from Tucson, Ariz. (Arizona Outlaws)

Caeden Miller (6-2, 225, Defense) from Bear River, Utah (Bear River HS)

Ethan O’Connell (5-10, 170, Defense) from Des Moines, Iowa (Iowa Mavericks)

Jared Pearson (5-10, 170, Midfield) from Monticello, Minn. (Monticello HS)

Tim Pennington (6-2, 205, Attack) from Meridian, Idaho (True Idaho)

Xavier Rodriguez (6-2, 240, Defense) from New York, N.Y. (City Stars)

Boston Romero (6-1, 165, Attack) from Las Vegas, Nev. (Movin Up)

Riley West (5-9, 175, Midfield) from Corona, Calif. (Corona Sharks)

Yungte Young (6-0, 180, Midfield) from Las Vegas, Nev. (Vegas Starz)

***Will join program in 2021-2022 school year