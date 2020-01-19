Mariane Main

Mariane Main

January 12, 1932 – January 19, 2020

Knoxville, Iowa | Age 88

Marianne Main, age 88, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at West Ridge Specialty Care in Knoxville, Iowa.

As was her wish, her body will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mariane Main please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.