Mariane Main
January 12, 1932 – January 19, 2020
Knoxville, Iowa | Age 88
Marianne Main, age 88, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at West Ridge Specialty Care in Knoxville, Iowa.
As was her wish, her body will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
