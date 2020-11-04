Young Ambassadors Voting Begins!

(Oskaloosa, Iowa) – Voting for Oskaloosa Main Street’s Young Ambassador Contest has begun. Ten local children ages three through kindergarten are seeking monetary votes to become this year’s Young Ambassadors.

Ten local merchants are sponsoring the children. At each location, the businesses have collection “banks” with the name and picture of the child. To vote, visit the business that is sponsoring the child you wish to vote for. Cast your vote by depositing money (of any amount) into the collection bank. Voting ends Monday, November 30. All collection banks will be picked up by 8:00 am on November 30 and counted by 11:00 am.

The Young Ambassadors winners will be determined based upon the amount of money collected in each bank. A portion of the funds raised will be donated to a local preschool. The remaining balance will help cover the costs of the reverse Lighted Christmas Parade.

The King and Queen will be announced virtually via a socially-distanced award ceremony held for the winners, their family, and local media on Monday, Nov. 30 at 6:00 pm. To meet social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines, only the King and Queen will be invited to sit in the Clow Train during the reverse/drive-thru Lighted Christmas Parade on December 5.

Show your support for the kids and our community by voting at the following locations:

Memphis Breuklander – Casey’s, 901 S Market St

Jayde DeGroot – Casey’s, 1902 S Market

Brandt Lenhart – Stop N Go

Layne Mahaffey – Casey’s, University Park

Norah Ridenour – Casey’s 413 A Ave

Everlee Rogers – Mahaska Drug

Bently Shrader – Watering Hole

Gemma Stalling – Casey’s, 1310 A Ave

Gracey VanderBeek – Jiffy

Hunter Visser – Brickhouse Café