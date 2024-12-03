Young Ambassador Contest Results Are In

Young Ambassador Winners Announced!

The Oskaloosa Main Street Young Ambassador Contest winners were announced in an enjoyable event at Penn Central Mall on Monday evening. In attendance were 11 contestants and their families and friends. The Young Ambassador Contestants were introduced by Master of Ceremonies, Joe Milledge of KIIC Radio. The YMCA Cardio Drummers provided wonderful entertainment for the children. The winners were announced, and gifts were presented by Santa.

“This contest offers a unique way for our youngest community members, ages 3 through kindergarten, to be part of the holiday celebrations while supporting two wonderful causes: The Oskaloosa Early Learning Center and the Lighted Christmas Parade,” said Angie Foster, Oskaloosa Main Street Director. “It’s a fun and meaningful way to kick off the parade week, bringing the community together through generosity and holiday spirit.”

This year’s 2024 Young Ambassador Princess is Halstyn Timm, daughter of Steph and Stew Timm. The Prince is Huk Visser, son of Stephanie and John Visser. Those participating in addition to our winners were Avery Shields, Avianna Hayes, Hannah Lush, Mackenzie Smith, Teagan Wiley, Serenity Asher, Braxton Vance, Jordan McMaster, and Karter Proctor.

All children received gifts donated by local merchants, including Mahaska Drug and Hy-Vee. Thank you to Mahaska County- ISU Extensions and MCG for donated items. All will be invited to help spread the magic of Christmas by riding on the Mahaska Drug Express during the “Twinkling Christmas” Lighted Christmas Parade this Saturday, December 7, at 7 pm.

Thank you to all contestants, all sponsors, Chamber Diplomats for collecting and tallying votes, and all those that helped at the event. Congratulations to the winners. See you Saturday!