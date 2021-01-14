William Penn University Students Return for Spring 2021 Semester

(OSKALOOSA, Iowa)— William Penn University began the Spring 2021 semester this week with face-to-face instruction. Gateway testing for COVID-19 was required for all students prior to attending classes. “It has taken a coordinated, team effort, but thanks to our dedicated staff and four Abbott ID Now rapid testing machines, we have been able to ensure all students have been tested,” said President John Ottosson.

Further precautions, such as a mask mandate and daily required health screenings have enabled William Penn University to resume in-person classes since Fall 2020. The testing machines on campus allow for any necessary screening to be done throughout the semester. With rapid testing results, WPU’s COVID response team is able to take swift action when contact tracing is required.

“We know from years of experience and research that interactive classroom learning is the best way to help our students learn and develop. WPU professors are some of the best in the Midwest at connecting students and developing their potential. With care and caution we are welcoming students back to campus in face-to-face classes,” said Dr. Noel Stahle, Vice President for Academic Affairs.