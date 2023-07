Where’s the Beef?

Beef of all breeds “moo”ved around the Pavilion at the Southern Iowa Fair for the 2023 4-H & FFA Beef Show. Show day began extra early for 4-H & FFA members on Thursday morning July 20th. The 4-H and FFA members began the day by washing, drying, and fitting their animals for the judge. They knew a lot was at “steak” as they proudly led their cattle to the judge. Austin Brandt began judging and sorting through breeding and market beef to choose the top winners.

The results of the breeding and market beef show are as follows:

Exhibitor First Name Exhibitor Last Name Division Awards Class

Lydia Judy Breeding Beef Supreme Female, Champion Chianina Female 20106: Chianina

Lydia Judy Beef Showmanship Senior Showmanship 20501: Senior Showmanship

Jake Poe Market Beef 20203: No Fit Steers / 20203.01: No Fit Steers – Show Class 1

Rylee Poe Market Beef 20203: No Fit Steers / 20203.02: No Fit Steers – Show Class 2

Rylee Poe Market Beef 20203: No Fit Steers / 20203.01: No Fit Steers – Show Class 1

Rylee Poe Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Tanner Sines Carcass Beef Champion High Retail Product Value Grid 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Tanner Sines Carcass Beef Reserve Champion High Retail Product Value Grid 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Caleb Van Zante Carcass Beef 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Eden Van Zante Advanced Feeder Pens Champion Advanced Feeder Pen 20301: Cattle Feeder Pens

Caden VanGenderen Carcass Beef Champion Performance Carcass 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Kylie VanWeelden Breeding Beef 20119: Other not listed

Kylie VanWeelden Breeding Beef Breed Champion Female 20119: Other not listed

Kylie VanWeelden Breeding Beef 20123: Prospect Class Bull

Eli Benson Breeding Beef 20122: Prospect Class Heifers

Eli Benson Breeding Beef Breed Champion Cow/Calf Pair, Reserve Overall Champion Cow/Calf Pair 20101: Angus

Baylen Brink Market Beef Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.03: Market Steers – Show Class 3

Clara Brink Breeding Beef Champion Saler Female 20114: Saler

Clara Brink Breeding Beef 20124: Prospect WEANED Heifers

Harbor Brink Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.03: Market Steers – Show Class 3

Clay Bruxvoort Market Beef 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.03: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 3

Lane Bruxvoort Market Beef Reserve Champion Return Bucket Bottle Market Heifer 20201: Return Bucket Bottle Market Heifers

Lillee Carlson Market Beef 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.02: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 2

Bethany De Bruin Market Beef Reserve Champion No Fit Steer 20203: No Fit Steers / 20203.01: No Fit Steers – Show Class 1

Bethany De Bruin Market Beef Reserve Champion Return Bucket Bottle Market Steer 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.03: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 3

Kate DeBruin Market Beef 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.02: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 2

Nora DeGroot Market Beef 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.02: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 2

Olivia DeGroot Market Beef 20201: Return Bucket Bottle Market Heifers

Olivia DeGroot Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Olivia DeGroot Breeding Beef 20123: Prospect Class Bull

David Ferguson Breeding Beef Champion Angus Heifer 20101: Angus

Landyn Fisk Breeding Beef 3rd Place Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Cody Gardner Breeding Beef Champion Red Angus Female 20113: Red Angus

Cody Gardner Breeding Beef 20124: Prospect WEANED Heifers

Logan Gardner (FFA) Breeding Beef Breed Champion Cow/Calf Pair, 3rd Overall Champion Cow/Calf Pair 20113: Red Angus

Logan Gardner (FFA) Breeding Beef 20123: Prospect Class Bull

Logan Gardner (FFA) Breeding Beef Reserve Champion Commercial Female 20120: Commercial

Brandon Groenendyk Breeding Beef 20122: Prospect Class Heifers

Brandon Groenendyk Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Brandon Groenendyk Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Brandon Groenendyk Market Beef 20203: No Fit Steers / 20203.01: No Fit Steers – Show Class 1

Rachel Groenendyk Breeding Beef 20123: Prospect Class Bull

Rachel Groenendyk Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Rachel Groenendyk Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Gabe Hoy Carcass Beef Champion High Retail Grade Value Grid, Reserve Champion Performance Carcass 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Gabe Hoy Carcass Beef Reserve Champion High Retail Grade Value Grid 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Gabe Hoy Market Beef 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.01: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 1

Arianna Jackson Market Beef Champion Return Bucket Bottle Market Steer 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.03: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 3

Arianna Jackson Breeding Beef 20123: Prospect Class Bull

Arianna Jackson Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Johnathon Jackson Breeding Beef Champion Commercial Female 20121: Return Bucket/Bottle Heifers

Johnathon Jackson Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Johnathon Jackson Breeding Beef 20123: Prospect Class Bull

Molly Jones Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.01: Market Steers – Show Class 1

Caleb Junis Breeding Beef Champion Shorthorn Female 20116: Shorthorn/Shorthorn+

Caleb Junis Breeding Beef 4th Place Breeding Beef, Champion Charolais Female 20105: Charolais

Aubrey Kaisand Breeding Beef 20115: Simmental/Fndtn. Simmental

Aubrey Kaisand Breeding Beef Reserve Supreme Prospect Animal 20124: Prospect WEANED Heifers

Kinzey Lobberecht Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.02: Market Steers – Show Class 2

Tripp McMahan Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.03: Market Steers – Show Class 3

Tripp McMahan Market Beef Reserve Champion Home Raised Mahaska Co Steer 20208: Home Raised Mahaska County Steer

Jack Miller Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Nolan Miller Market Beef 3rd Place Market Beef, Champion Home Raised Mahaska Co Steer 20208: Home Raised Mahaska County Steer

Corban Ozinga Market Beef Champion Mahaska County Steers 20205: Mahaska County Steers

Corban Ozinga Market Beef 5th Place Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.02: Market Steers – Show Class 2

Hadley Ozinga Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.01: Market Steers – Show Class 1

Kolter Ozinga Market Beef Reserve Champion Mahaska County Steers 20205: Mahaska County Steers

Kolter Ozinga Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.02: Market Steers – Show Class 2

Merek Padgett Market Beef Grand Champion Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.02: Market Steers – Show Class 2

Tegan Pierson Market Beef Reserve Champion No Fit Heifer 20204: No Fit Heifers

Natalie Plate Advanced Feeder Pens Reserve Champion Advanced Feeder Pen 20301: Cattle Feeder Pens

Brody Ransford Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Brody Ransford Breeding Beef 20123: Prospect Class Bull

Easton Roe Carcass Beef 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Emerson Roe Carcass Beef 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

courtney sanders Market Beef 20201: Return Bucket Bottle Market Heifers

Gabe Scott Breeding Beef 20124: Prospect WEANED Heifers

Karlyn Scott Beef Showmanship Intermediate Showmanship 20502: Intermediate Showmanship

Karlyn Scott Breeding Beef Champion Simmental Female, 5th Place Breeding Beef 20115: Simmental/Fndtn. Simmental

Maryn Scott Market Beef 20203: No Fit Steers / 20203.02: No Fit Steers – Show Class 2

Maryn Scott Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.03: Market Steers – Show Class 3

Jace Shelquist Market Beef Champion No Fit Heifer 20204: No Fit Heifers

Seth Terpstra Market Beef 20201: Return Bucket Bottle Market Heifers

Sidney Thompson Breeding Beef Breed Champion Cow/Calf Pair, 5th Overall Champion Cow/Calf Pair 20115: Simmental/Fndtn. Simmental

Sidney Thompson Breeding Beef 20122: Prospect Class Heifers

Sidney Thompson Breeding Beef 20124: Prospect WEANED Heifers

Isabella Van De Kieft Market Beef 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.01: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 1

Allie Van Donselaar Breeding Beef Reserve Breed Champion Cow/Calf Pair, 4th Overall Champion Cow/Calf Pair 20120: Commercial

Allie Van Donselaar Breeding Beef 4th Overall Prospect Animal 20122: Prospect Class Heifers

Bethany Van Donselaar Market Beef 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.02: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 2

Hannah Van Donselaar Market Beef 20203: No Fit Steers / 20203.02: No Fit Steers – Show Class 2

Hannah Van Donselaar Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Sara Van Donselaar Market Beef 4th Place Market Beed; Champion No Fit Steer 20203: No Fit Steers / 20203.02: No Fit Steers – Show Class 2

Sara Van Donselaar Breeding Beef 3rd Overall Prospect Animal 20123: Prospect Class Bull

Sara Van Donselaar Beef Showmanship 20502: Intermediate Showmanship

Sara Van Donselaar Breeding Beef Breed Champion Cow/Calf Pair, Overall Champion Cow/Calf Pair 20120: Commercial

Sara Van Donselaar Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Reagan Van Maanen Market Beef 20203: No Fit Steers / 20203.01: No Fit Steers – Show Class 1

Reagan Van Maanen Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.01: Market Steers – Show Class 1

Alexa Van Weelden Breeding Beef 20119: Other not listed

Eden Van Zante Carcass Beef 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Eliza Van Zante Breeding Beef 20120: Commercial

Eliza Van Zante Breeding Beef 20122: Prospect Class Heifers

Emmet Van Zante Carcass Beef 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Emmet Van Zante Carcass Beef 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Sarah Van Zante Carcass Beef 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Sarah Van Zante Carcass Beef 20401: Performance Carcass Beef

Calleigh Vander Wilt Market Beef 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.01: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 1

Rachel Vander Wilt Market Beef 20201: Return Bucket Bottle Market Heifers

Katelyn Veenstra Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.02: Market Steers – Show Class 2

Quinten Veenstra Market Beef 20202: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers / 20202.01: Return Bucket Bottle Market Steers – Show Class 1

McLane Warren Breeding Beef Supreme Prospect Animal 20124: Prospect WEANED Heifers

McLane Warren Breeding Beef Reserve Supreme Female, Champion Foundation Simmental Female 20115: Simmental/Fndtn. Simmental

McLane Warren Beef Showmanship Junior Showmanship 20503: Junior Showmanship

Garrett Wielard Market Beef 20207: Market Steers / 20207.01: Market Steers – Show Class 1

Ellie Williams Market Beef Champion Return Bucket Bottle Market Heifer 20201: Return Bucket Bottle Market Heifers

Jayse Williams Carcass Beef 20401: Performance Carcass Beef