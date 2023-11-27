Webster escapes Central women’s basketball squad

ST. LOUIS, MO.—Despite a dominant third quarter, the Central College women’s basketball team was overtaken by undefeated Webster University (Mo.) 56-48 Sunday.

Breaking away after trailing 28-27 at halftime and 30-29 with 8:19 left in the third quarter, the Dutch used a 15-5 burst over the next 7 minutes for a 44-34 lead. But in the game’s final 11 minutes, they were outscored 22-4 as Webster improved to 6-0. Central (3-3) was scoreless from the field in the fourth quarter and hit just 4-of-12 from the free throw line.

“We stopped doing what was working,” coach Justin Weiland said. “All of a sudden we just started to take off and pick it up after one or two dribbles. It was a tough fourth quarter for us.”

Center Allison Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) had 17 points and nine rebounds while guard Abby Johnson (junior, Ankeny) had 14 points and nine boards along with three steals. Point guard Emily Naughton (freshman, Indianola) had eight assists. Center CeCe Moore (freshman, Waterloo, West HS) and guard Gabby Moore (junior, Waterloo, West HS) each grabbed six rebounds.

In the third quarter, Weiland saw glimpses of what this young team can be.

“We were getting the ball moving from side to side, swinging it quickly,” he said. “Our post was diving hard, getting it into the paint and looking for the skips. We got good looks because the ball was moving. We were playing inside-out, getting it to multiple sides and multiple actions.”

Central outshot the Gorloks for the game 36.2% to 34.5% and dominated the boards, 46-28. But the Dutch committed a costly 33 turnovers, which led to 23 Webster points. Even more disappointing to Weiland was an 8-for-22 effort at the free throw line.

“That is just unacceptable,” he said.

Yet the Dutch are making strides, staying competitive with a Webster squad that returned the bulk of its roster from last year’s NCAA Division III tournament qualifiers.

“I’m proud of our team,” Weiland said. “I do think we showed a level of toughness today for 30-32 minutes, but it’s going to take all 40 minutes against the best teams and Webster is a really good team.”

Central travels to Storm Lake Wednesday in a return to American Rivers play with a women’s-men’s doubleheader at Buena Vista University tipping at 5:30 p.m. It will be the conference opener for the Beavers, who are 1-3 overall.