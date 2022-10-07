WARRIORS SWEEP PARKLAND, KIRKWOOD ON THE ROAD

Cedar Rapids, IA – No. 3 Indian Hills Volleyball picked up two 3-0 victories at the Kirkwood Triangular on Friday afternoon to move to 30-2 overall on the year. The milestone marks the 13th time in program history the Warriors have reached at least 30 wins.

Indian Hills swept a pair of nationally ranked National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DII programs in No. 3 Parkland College (IL) and No. 9 Kirkwood Community College to lift its winning streak to four matches. The Warriors topped Parkland by set scores of 25-23, 25-16, and 25-20 and Kirkwood by scores of 25-15, 25-14, and 25-23. In the team’s last eight victories, the Warriors have recorded seven sweeps.

Sophomore Jenna Vallée (Pornichet, France/Lycee Aristide Briand) was the offensive catalyst for the Warriors, totaling 27 kills on the day, including 15 in the nightcap vs. Kirkwood. The outside hitter posted a .368 hitting percentage on the day, committing just six attack errors in 57 attempts.

Fellow sophomore Jarolin de los Santos (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Luis Munoz Rivera) put together an exceptional offensive performance for the Warriors. The middle blocker tallied a total of 15 kills on the day without committing an error for a .714 hitting percentage. de los Santos also added seven total blocks on the day to extend her school-record total to 386 career blocks.

As a team, the Warriors posted 10 total blocks on the day to give the program 385 stops on the year, good enough for third all-time in school history.

Sophomore Hennesys Lalane (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Luis Munox Rivera), Vallee, and freshman Sasha Vidal (Asunción, Paraguay/Trinity School) combined for 10 service aces alone against Kirkwood. The trio ranks first, second, and third, respectively, in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC).

Lalane totaled 79 assists on the afternoon while Vidal tallied 43 digs to lead the defense.

Next up for the Warriors is a trip to conference foe Iowa Western Community College at 6:00 PM on October 12.