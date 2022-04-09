WARRIORS SPLIT CONFERENCE DH WITH ELLSWORTH

Centerville, IA – The Indian Hills Baseball team split its afternoon Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) doubleheader with Ellsworth Community College at Pat Daugherty Field on Saturday. The Warriors took game one 12-0 in five innings before falling in game two 13-0.

The Warriors move to 20-7 overall and 10-2 in ICCAC play with the split against the Panthers. Ricardo Van Grieken (Merida, Venezuela/San Luis) went 5-5 on the day with five RBI, including a grand slam in game one. Douglas Rojas (Valencia, Venezuela/U.E. Cabriales) earned the win in the opener after tossing all five innings without allowing a run.

Indian Hills used a pair of explosive innings in game one to pick up the win over the Panthers. The Warriors plated six runs in the second inning. With a 2-0 lead and the bases loaded, Van Grieken drove a pitch over the center field wall to extend the lead to 6-0.

With Rojas in command on the mound, the Warriors tacked on six more in the fourth inning to pull away. Noah Butler (Houston, TX/Goose Creek Memorial) delivered a run-scoring single before Van Grieken added another run-scoring hit. Thomas Emerich (Ava, MO/Ava) and Merrick Mathews (Centerville, IA/Centerville) each added RBI base hits in the frame for the Warriors.

Rojas, making his first start in nearly a month, held the Panthers to just three hits to improve to 2-0 on the year. Rojas struck out a career-high 10 batters while issuing just two walks.

Indian Hills fell behind early in game two as Ellsworth took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ellsworth continued to build its lead while keeping the Warrior bats at bay. Indian Hills left nine runners on base in the nightcap defeat.

The Warriors connected on six hits in game two, with three of them coming from the bat of Van Grieken. The COVID-sophomore has now hit safely in eight consecutive games and has reached base in 15 straight contests.

The two teams are back in action tomorrow afternoon for a single nine-inning ICCAC matchup at 12:00 PM at Pat Daugherty Field.