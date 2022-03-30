WARRIORS EXTEND WINNING STREAK TO 14

Ottumwa, IA – Indian Hills Softball picked up two more wins on Tuesday to extend the team’s winning streak to 14 games. The Warriors swept visiting Ellsworth Community College 4-0 and 11-4 at R.L. Hellyer Field.

The Warriors continued to thrive as the team improved to 17-6 overall on the year and have not lost a contest since March 2. The game one shutout was the team’s sixth clean sheet during its 14-game winning streak. The four runs allowed in game two was just the second time an opponent has scored more than two runs during the stretch as Indian Hills has outscored its opponents 171-20 along the way.

The 14-game winning streak is the team’s longest since a 24-game winning streak during the 2019 season.

Madi Huisman (Ankeny, IA/Ankeny Centennial), who had allowed just one earned run over her last six outings, got the start in the circle in game one for the Warriors and kept her hot streak alive. The COVID-freshman did not allow a hit through the first five innings of play, issuing just one walk. Huisman’s efforts allowed the offense to slowly build a lead.

A bases loaded walk in the second got the Warriors on the board but served as the game’s lone run until the fifth inning. Breanna Newton (Bettendorf, IA/Bettendorf) doubled in the frame to make it 2-0 in favor of Indian Hills before Carly Campbell (Homestead, IA/Williamsburg) added a run-scoring single. Another bases loaded walk in the sixth extended the lead to 4-0.

Huisman, who tossed six innings with just one hit and one walk allowed, gave way to Ryann Cheek (Eldridge, IA/North Scott) in the seventh who pitched a scoreless inning to give Indian Hills the opening game.

Freshman Sydney Anderson (Elkhart, IA/North Polk) collected two hits in the game, including a triple while scoring half of the team’s runs. Huisman struck out seven batters for the Warriors.

The Panthers (10-10) responded in the nightcap with a 4-0 lead through three innings of play. The Warrior offense came alive in the bottom of the third with three runs as Destiny Lewis (Indianola, IA/Indianola) delivered a solo home run before Anderson sent a deep fly to left field for a two-run home run.

The Warriors tacked on four more runs in the fourth behind a three-run home run from Gretta Hartz (Runnells, IA/Southeast Polk). With a comfortable 9-4 lead after five innings, Anderson added a pair of insurance runs with another two-run home run in the sixth.

Anderson’s two home runs on the day gave the freshman the team lead with 12 while Lewis has connected on 10 and Hartz ranks third on the team with six. Lewis, Anderson, and Campbell are now all batting above .500 on the year.

Margot van eijl (Oosterhout, Netherlands/Calandlyceum) tossed five innings of relief work to earn her second win of the season. van eijl struck out seven batters without allowing a run.

The Warriors return to action on Friday afternoon for a rescheduled doubleheader at Marshalltown Community College. First pitch is set for 1:00 PM.