WARRIORS EARN NO. 2 SEED, TO FACE NO. 15 MONROE

Ottumwa, IA – The No. 2 nationally ranked Indian Hills Volleyball team found out its seed and opponent Thursday for the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball National Tournament in West Plains, MO. The Warriors earned the No. 2 overall seed and will take on No. 15 seed Monroe College (NY).

The two squads are set to meet at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 17 at the West Plains Civic Center in the opening round of the national tournament. The Warriors enter the national tournament with a 40-2 record after winning the NJCAA Midwest District Championship. Monroe, ranked No. 19 in the final national poll, heads into the tournament with a 36-6 record after winning the NJCAA Gulf Atlantic District Championship.

The No. 2 seed is the highest in program history for the Warriors who will be making their fourth all-time appearance at the national tournament. Indian Hills was previously seeded No. 6 in 2019 and No. 7 in both 2004 and 2005.

The Warriors have squared off with Monroe just two other times in school history. The Mustangs topped Indian Hills 3-0 on October 15 of last year at the Dennis South Memorial Classic in Council Bluffs, IA. The Warriors claimed a victory in the first-ever meeting, a 3-0 result in Wisconsin Dells, WI on August 27, 2016.

Indian Hills heads into the national tournament with the most wins of any team in the nation while the Mustang’s 36 victories are the third-most in the country. Indian Hills will head to West Plains with the third-longest current winning streak in the nation at 14. Monroe’s current winning streak of 22 matches is the longest in the NJCAA.

No. 1 nationally ranked Florida SouthWestern State took the top overall seed in the national tournament. This year’s bracket features six teams that Indian Hills faced throughout the regular season, going 4-2 against those opponents. Monroe faced two national tournament teams in the regular season, going 0-2.