WARRIORS DROP NIACC IN HISTORIC DUAL

Centerville, IA – The two-time defending national champion Indian Hills Women’s Wrestling program made history once again on Tuesday night. The Warriors defeated North Iowa Area Community College 35-14 to claim the first-ever Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) women’s dual victory.

Hosting the Trojans at the Multi-Purpose Building on the Indian Hills Centerville campus for the inaugural event, the Warriors secured five pins in the victory to claim the program’s first-ever conference win. The 2022-23 season marks the first-ever season for women’s wrestling in the ICCAC.

After falling behind 8-1 in the opening two matches, freshman Shammilka Miranda Diaz (Puerto Rico/Eugenio Guerra Cruz) sparked the Warriors with a dominant showing in the 116lb weight class. Miranda Diaz opened up a 10-0 lead in the opening round before securing the first pin of the year for the Warriors in just 1:10.

The defending 109lb national champion, sophomore Kennedy Shropshire (Lawrenceville, GA/Mountain View) had no trouble competing at the 123lb weight class on Tuesday night. The sophomore scored four quick points before earning the fall in just 43 seconds to give Indian Hills an 11-8 team score advantage.

Freshman Taylor Angle (Plains, MT/Plains) scored a tech fall at the 130lb matchup. Angle built a 14-8 lead through the opening round before tacking on six more points in the second round to score the 20-8 victory.

Following a forfeit victory and a loss at the 143lb class, the Warriors rolled through the final three matches of the night. Freshman A’myrha Dylina-Syyan (Seattle, WA/Waynesville) scored a fall in the 58 seconds into the opening round of the 155lb matchup followed by Suravieve Robertson’s (Garner, AR/Beebe) second round pin in the 170lb weight class.

Freshman Eliana Bommarito (Brighton, MI/Hartland) wrapped up the night in the 235lb class with a first round pin for the Warriors. Bommarito’s fall came in just 23 seconds of action as the Warriors rolled to its season-opening dual victory.

As part of the historic night, the Warriors also recognized the 2022 Junior College National Championship team following the team’s dual. A number of individuals from last year’s team and dual national championship program were in attendance to receive their national championship rings.

The Warriors will now head to Forest City, IA for the Waldorf Open this Saturday at 9:00 AM.