Update From the House for District 80

The fourth week of session was a busy one, filled with several subcommittee and committee meetings, as well as visits from constituents and the first floor debate of the second half of the 89th General Assembly! I even got to participate in my son Garisin’s senior government class’s field trip and tour of the Capitol – it was a wonderful week serving the people of House District 80.

Tuesday, February 1st, a State Government subcommittee meeting was held for House Study Bill (HSB) 605 and HSB 606. HSB 606 is extremely important to me and vital to the safety of our communities; HSB 606 relates to the licensure of ambulatory surgical centers. I am passionate and unapologetic about enforcing ambulatory surgical centers to adhere to the same medical and legal standards as hospitals. Ambulatory surgical centers that do not comply with the designated standards may have their licenses suspended or revoked if the department sees fit. It is crucial that all types of medical centers are properly licensed and undergo background checks to ensure the safety of our friends and family.

On Wednesday, the Iowa House passed our first bill of the legislative session, House File 2128, which is Governor Reynolds’ Biofuel Access bill. This piece of legislation supports Iowa’s renewable fuel industry and provides Iowan’s more choice when they fill up their vehicles at local gas stations. Supporting Iowa’s renewable fuel industry is a top priority this session for House Republicans and also Governor Reynolds; she addressed it specifically in her Condition of the State address at the beginning of session.

In addition, Iowa faces a workforce shortage, and nowhere is that truer than in our schools. We hear from school districts across the state that teachers are stretched thin, subs are hard to find, and bus drivers and other support staff can be even more difficult to find. There’s no one solution to this issue; we need to tackle it from multiple angles. Iowa House Republicans have a few ideas. Furthermore, SSA funding will be increased and likely be a big topic next week. House Republicans have introduced legislation to make it easier for Iowans to become teachers and substitute teachers while maintaining the level of quality Iowa students deserve.

