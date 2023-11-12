Two individual champions for Dutch men’s wrestling team at Millikin

DECATUR, ILL. — Sophomore 141-pounder Pierre Baldwin (Carol Stream, Ill., West Chicago HS) and senior 197-pounder Gage Linahon (Newton) were both individual champions at the Millikin Open Saturday for the Central College men’s wrestling team.

In addition to Central’s two champions, three other Dutch wrestlers made it to the championship bout before placing runner-up. There were no team scores kept.

“It was a solid effort overall,” coach Eric Van Kley said. “We’ve been working hard and put forth a good effort today.”

Baldwin won his second individual tournament title of the season by going 4-0 with two technical falls and a pin. He polished it off with 7-5 decision against Jake Penzato of Aurora University (Ill.) in the championship.

“He’s attacking and getting to his offense,” Van Kley said. “He feels like he can score on anybody when he’s attacking.”

Linahon, who was coming off a runner-up effort last week at the Pointer Open, won his first three matches by pin before a 13-1 major decision against Aurora’s Angel Jaimes to win the title.

“He looked really strong,” Van Kley said. “He’s improved since last year and is working tremendously hard. It was another day where he really led the pack.”

In his first tournament of the season, Brock Beck (senior, 133 pounds, Grinnell) started with a pair of technical fall victories and secured a first period fall in his semifinal match. He was defeated in sudden victory in the final against a Division II wrestler from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Cael Cox (junior, Ankeny) and Colby Tool (junior, Reasnor, PCM HS) both also started their days 3-0 at 149 and 157 pounds, respectively. Cox had a fall and a technical fall in his victories while Tool had one pin. They were both defeated in the title matches.

“Everyone competed hard and we had a balanced lineup,” Van Kley said. “It’s exciting to have five in the finals but there’s still a lot we can improve on and I think the team knows that.”

Central hosts its only home dual of the fall semester on Thursday at 7 p.m. against Coe College. In conjunction with the match, Central’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is hosting a food drive for the Pella Food Shelf. SAAC representatives will be at the entrance to collect any non-perishable food items. There is currently a higher need for canned fruit, canned meat, peanut butter and cereals.