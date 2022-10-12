Tucker, Franco Claim First Player of the Month Awards of 2022-2023

Oskaloosa–The William Penn University Athletics Booster Club has announced the recipients of the August-September Player of the Month laurels.

Senior men’s golfer Spencer Tucker (Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) earned the Male award, while freshman women’s golfer Gabriana Franco (Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) claimed the Female honor. The accolade is the first for both individuals.

Tucker had an impressive run in September, averaging 69.8 strokes per round (five rounds). He tallied three rounds under par and had another round at even par. The senior’s 69-65–134 showing at the Navy and Gold Classic tied both the 18-hole and 36-hole school records. He tallied two tournament crowns (one third place as well) and guided William Penn to two tournament titles as well.

Franco began her collegiate career with a stellar month, averaging 75.3 strokes over six rounds. She broke the school record with a four-under 68 at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational. The freshman tallied one tournament title, one runner-up finish, and had an additional top-10 placing. All six of her rounds were under 80.