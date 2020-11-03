Threat At Oskaloosa Schools Leads To Investigation

On Monday, November 2, 2020 the Oskaloosa Community School District Administration was notified of a potentially threatening message at the Oskaloosa High School. Administration and local law enforcement immediately began investigating. The investigation is ongoing and the district will work with law enforcement to determine the origin of the message. The district and law enforcement will take appropriate action and prosecute individuals responsible to the fullest extent available.

At this time, the school is following district protocols and safety procedures. Additional safety protocols are now in place to ensure the safety of all students and staff. If additional information becomes available, we will send an update as soon as possible.

If you have any relevant information, please notify the Oskaloosa High School Administration or the Oskaloosa Police Department.