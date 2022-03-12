The Rozenboom Report – March 11th, 2022

by Senator Ken Rozenboom

The next legislative deadline is quickly approaching, so most of the Senate’s ninth week was dedicated to floor debate. Senate File 2357 is a bill that requires every school board member to vote yay, nay, or abstain only if they have a conflict on all matters before their board. In some cases, school board presidents would do a roll-call vote on a proposal, and when the required number of votes to pass the proposal was reached, the president would declare the measure to have passed without recording their own vote. Iowans expect elected officials to be clear with their opinions on specific issues, even if they don’t agree. Transparency in government bodies, at any level, is expected by Iowans and they deserve to know where their elected officials stand on issues impacting them. This bill ensures community members know where their school board members stand on issues in front of the board.

Dairy related issues took center stage on Wednesday. The Senate debate two bills related to the dairy production and marketing in Iowa. The first bill, SF 2309 legalized the sale of fresh milk for very small producers, 10 animals or less, to sell directly to the consumer. This bill ensures clear labeling so consumers know they are buying an unpasteurized product. It maintains strong consumer protections and is similar to laws in adjacent states governing the sale of fresh milk. These very small producers can now access a new business opportunity to sell a niche product directly to consumers. Fresh milk, and cheeses made from it, are growing in popularity and SF 2309 provides an opportunity for small producers to capitalize on that popularity safely.

Earlier in the day the Senate also ran SF 2290 to foster and develop innovation in the traditional dairy industry. Last year the Legislature passed a bill commonly referred as the Butcher Bill to address the overwhelming demand for meat processing in Iowa exacerbated by the pandemic. SF 2290 applies a number of those policy initiatives to the dairy industry as well. It creates a Dairy Processing and Milk Production Innovation and Revitalization program in the Iowa Economic Development Authority in coordination with the Iowa Department of Agriculture. An artisanal dairy study is also created to explore establishing an artisanal dairy processing program at a community college or university. The goal of this bill is to help create new career opportunities in the dairy industry and expand economic development in rural Iowa.

The Des Moines Register published an Iowa Poll this week saying a majority of Iowans support the tax relief bill signed by Governor Reynolds last week. Most Iowans support the 3.9 flat tax meant to provide a simpler and fairer system for Iowa taxpayers. Since passing the bill, we have heard a lot of feedback about it. We have heard from grandparents who are thrilled about the income tax exemption on retirement income. They can stay in Iowa year-round without paying tax on their retirement and they are excited to spend more time with their kids and grandkids. We have heard from small business owners happy to have a lower rate so they can put more money into their business or hire more workers. This policy represents years of hard work to make Iowa a better place to live, work, and make home.

Please join me at the Chariton Valley Planning office on the west side of the square in Centerville next Saturday, March 19 at 10:00 AM.