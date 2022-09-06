Tarbell Joins Oskaloosa News As High School Reporter

by Lauren Tarbell and Ken Allsup

My name is Lauren Tarbell and I attend Oskaloosa High School. I’m a senior this year, meaning I get the privilege to do internships/world of work projects with other companies.

One of my many interests includes photography, so it would only make sense to work with Oskaloosa News. During this trimester of my school year I will be learning how to write stories, edit photos, and learn more about photography in general.

I plan on attending Indian Hills Community College to obtain a degree in photography.

I would like to learn as much as I can with Osky News so I can take some of my knowledge to college with me.

Ken Allsup with Oskaloosa News said, “It’s been great fun adding Lauren to our team for the trimester. Helping people begin their journey into the career they want is a great honor and something we love doing. When I was in high school, a journalist took me under his wing and I am eternally grateful for his patience.”

Working with Lauren has also been beneficial to us, helping to provide a fresh spark and perspective to our community