Statesmen Shut Out by GVU

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s soccer team struggled finding the net as it lost 3-0 to Grand View in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Wednesday.

William Penn (2-7-1, 2-4-1 Heart) was outshot 9-7 by the Vikings (5-4-2, 4-1-1 Heart), while tying the shots on goal battle 3-3.

The contest started off with a quick goal in favor of the Vikings that put the Statesmen in a 1-0 deficit in the 10th minute. The navy and gold tried to get back in the game with a couple of shots, but could not finish.

With the win still attainable at 1-0 entering halftime, WPU was just one play from knotting the score. Unfortunately, Grand View found the tallied two quick goals in the span of four minutes to open the second stanza and virtually put the game away. William Penn took a plethora of shots late in the contest, but failed to get anything past the goalkeeper.

Lilly Cote (Fr., Sioux City, Iowa. Undecided) paced the offense with four shots, while three other Statesmen all tallied one shot.

“Obviously, things did not go the way we planned,” Head Coach Andy Commins said. “We hope to get some injured players back healthy in the next few days and get our season back on track.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Olathe, Kan. Saturday to face MidAmerica Nazarene in Heart play at 1 p.m.