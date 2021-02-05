Statesmen Compete at Second Grand View Meet

Des Moines–A handful of William Penn field athletes headed northwest to compete in the second Grand View Field Meet Tuesday.

Jasper Stottlemyer (Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Sociology) headlined the crew with a pair of high placings. The junior was second in the shot put at 46-6, while also finishing third in the weight throw at 43-1.75.

Deriana Bryant (So., Woodlynne, N.J.) was the top female thrower, taking sixth in the shot put (32-4.75) and 10th in the weight throw (37-4).

Landon Hansen (Jr., Newton, Iowa) was fifth in the shot (39-7.25), while Jesse Birlson (Jr., Fairfield, Iowa) took eighth in the weight throw (40-6.75).

Next Up: William Penn travels to Lamoni Friday to compete in the Graceland Winter Series #4.