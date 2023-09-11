Stand-Off Situation Ends Peacefully

September 11, 2023

Oskaloosa Police Department

Media Release

On September 11, 2023, at approximately 9:58 a.m., the Oskaloosa Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a shot fired into a house in the 500 block of Spring Creek Village Court. Officers arrived to investigate and discovered that the shots originated from a home several units down from the damaged home.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department, with substantial assistance from surrounding agencies, formed a perimeter and began to evacuate residents in the adjacent units. While units were on-scene, attempting to make contact with the suspect, another shot was fired out of the home. Officers were unable to communicate with the occupant of the home, so Iowa State Patrol negotiators and a tactical team were requested to the scene.

Warrants were obtained for the premises, and the Iowa State Patrol tactical team made entry into the home using an armored rescue vehicle. The suspect, identified as Paul Alonza Price, then surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Mahaska County Jail for evaluation. He is being charged with reckless use of a firearm causing damage to property, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted in this investigation by the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department, Mahaska County 911 Center, Mahaska County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Oskaloosa Fire Department, Mahaska Health, and Mahaska County Conservation. We also wish to thank members of the public for their cooperation during this incident, and we are grateful for a peaceful outcome.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.