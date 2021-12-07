Skeletal Remains Found In Rural Mahaska County

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at approximately 11:25 a.m., deer hunters located what is believed to be human skeletal remains in a timbered area near the 2700 block of Whitwell Avenue in rural Mahaska County. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist with the investigation of this discovery. The preliminary investigation indicates that the subject took their own life, and there is no danger to the public. The identity and gender of these remains is unknown at this time. The investigation into this discovery is continuing. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is also assisting with this investigation.