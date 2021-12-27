Randy Davis

February 20, 1953 – December 26, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 68

Randall W. “Randy” Davis, 68, of Oskaloosa, passed away on December 26, 2021, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa surrounded by his family. He was born on February 20, 1953, the son of Roland W. and Alberta (Corporan) Davis in Grinnell, Iowa.

Randy attended the Grinnell High School and graduated with the Class of 1971. He then furthered his education at a college in Alamosa, Colorado.

Randy was united in marriage to Vicki Hartley, years later they divorced.

Randy worked as a journeyman carpenter for most of his life until he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and was no longer able to work.

Randy was a huge advocate for the disabled and served as President of the South Central Iowa Center for Independent living and was a member of the Olmstead Consumer Task Force in Iowa.

He had a love of music and played in a band during his high school years. He was a member of the Blues Society and enjoyed repairing guitars.

His family includes his children: Emily Davis of Oskaloosa, Zac Davis of Montezuma and Savannah Davis of Oskaloosa; 3 grandchildren: Gabriel Davis, Taylor Davis and Isaac Davis; and a sister, Janet (Howard) Kool.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As was his wish, Randy’s body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at the New Hope Free Methodist Church in Oskaloosa with Pastor Charlie McMillian officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will begin Thursday, December 30, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. in the New Hope Free Methodist Church the family will present be at church until service time at 1:00 p.m. to greet friends and relatives.

The family requests that no flowers be sent and ask that memorials may be made to the South Central Iowa Center for Independent living or Multiple Sclerosis Research Fund.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Randy Davis please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.